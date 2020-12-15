Madison Cawthorn says ‘real Americans’ shouldn’t support Warnock

If Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win the runoff elections, the Senate will have an equal number of Democrats and GOP members

A Republican congressman-elect said on Tuesday that Rev. Raphael Warnock was disguising himself as a pastor and that “real Americans” shouldn’t give Warnock their votes.

In the interview with Fox News, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina questioned Warnock’s pro-choice stance on abortion, asking how he can even “say he’s a pastor.” Warnock’s views have surprised some due to his role as a Christian pastor, though he says he believes the issue is not a governmental one.

“This Warnock fellow…coming down here…says he’s a pastor.”



Unlike Madison Cawthorn, Raphael Warnock was born and raised in Georgia and is the pastor of Dr. King’s church.



And unlike Cawthorn, Warnock doesn’t take trips to Hitler’s vacation home and post them on Instagram. https://t.co/joenTBXgrC December 15, 2020

“I happen to think that a patient’s room is too small a place for a woman, her doctor and the U.S. government. I think there’s too many people in the room,” Warnock said earlier this month.

As a pro-choice pastor, I believe in a woman’s right to choose, and that it’s a decision between her and her doctor – not the government. Learn more about my stance on reproductive rights here: https://t.co/77BhzQVNAn pic.twitter.com/B2o7sDzP91 — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) August 23, 2020

“You see this Warnock fella who’s coming down here and disguising himself as some moderate pastor from the south,” Cawthorn said, before he continued, calling Warnock a “radical’s radical.”

“This is somebody who does not represent what real Americans believe.”

Madison Cawthorn (Getty Images) Rev. Raphael Warnock ( official campaign photo)

The North Carolina politician has long been what some may call a troll on social media. After he won his election in November, his victory post on Twitter said, “Cry more, lib,” according to Newsweek.

Madison Cawthorn warned that if the runoff races in Georgia go to Democrats, the country will not represent the interests of “most people in the United States of America.”

Cawthorn is not Warnock’s only critic on his support of abortion rights. A group of more than 25 Black pastors wrote Warnock this week, asking him to reconsider his views on abortion rights.

Warnock, born and raised in Georgia, is a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — the church made famous by Martin Luther King, Jr. who was also the pastor.

If Rev. Warnock and Jon Ossoff win the runoff elections on Jan. 5, it will allow for a Democratic Senate majority as Vice president-elect Kamala Harris would be the tiebreaker in any contested votes.

