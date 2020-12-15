Oprah Winfrey surprises Twitter fans with gifts, jobs offers

Winfrey has been very interactive with her fans on social media recently

Oprah Winfrey is well known for her generosity and this holiday season is no different.

On Monday, a photographer named Malcolm Manning, a 23-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, tweeted about his business and asked his timeline to help him find new clients.

“Hello. I am a 23 year old photographer from Newark, New Jersey eager to create. You never know, 1 retweet could help me grow my business or secure my next client. much love,” wrote Manning.

Winfrey replied and offered him a job.

I’m relaunching @oprahmagazine’s website in 2021. How about you come shoot one of our stories? 📸📸📸 https://t.co/bmkDVtlbeK — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 15, 2020

“I’m relaunching @oprahmagazine ’s website in 2021. How about you come shoot one of our stories,” wrote the media mogul.

This offer is just one of many replies that Winfrey has left on Twitter in the last few weeks. She has been very interactive with her fans and last week even promised a brand new laptop to a fan who asked apple for one.

“pls @apple can y’all run me a new computer. this macbook is on it’s last legs,” wrote the user. The tweet was accompanied by a classic GIF of Winfrey crying.

Consider it done. New @apple MacBook on the way. My pleasure to help you bring us into 2021 dancing 💃🏾🍾🕺🏾 https://t.co/jC7Kq3EYdf pic.twitter.com/W1XFr8IxKJ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 8, 2020

Winfrey replied and told the user to “consider it done.” Winfrey’s tweet was also accompanied by a GIF of herself dancing.

Winfrey also offered to pay for a vacation for an ER doctor who has been working to fight the pandemic, and sharing honest stories about the virus on Twitter. The Arizona doctor also voiced his frustration about how information about the pandemic has been communicated.

“Thank you @Cleavon_MD for the work you’ve done and will continue to do. You’ll need a vacation once this pandemic is over—and I’ll gladly send you and your immediate family anywhere you want to go,” wrote Winfrey.

We should be taking care of those taking care of us. Thank you @Cleavon_MD for the work you’ve done and will continue to do. You’ll need a vacation once this pandemic is over—and I’ll gladly send you and your immediate family anywhere you want to go. I’ll be in touch 🙏🏽👨🏽‍⚕️ https://t.co/4pFkZR9rnt — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 12, 2020

One of Winfrey’s most memorable moments is when the talk show host repeated on her show, “You get a car, you get a car,” before handing out free cars to her audience members. Winfrey has been channeling that energy all month, and hopefully, it won’t end soon.

