Kendrick Sampson punched by Cartagena police in viral video

Sampson shared on social media that the video captured the fifth time the actor was stopped in six days.

Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson was videotaped being aggressively detained in Cartagena, Colombia this week.

In the video, Sampson is seen being punched in the face by a police officer, who also pulled his gun on the actor after cocking the weapon.

Sampson wrote in his caption that the video captures the fifth time he was stopped in six days.

“It happens to Black Colombians often,” he shared. “I’m told stopping is policy but what is NOT is they reached down my underwear aggressively, slap my arms 5 times hard, punch me in my jaw, and pull his gun on me.”

“He then cuffed me and dragged me through the streets,” Sampson continued. “I did not resist any legal procedure.”

He thanked the person who posted the video, someone who wrote “this is the day to day of many, because we got used to this and that is NOT okay, it’s not normal, the police have the right to ask for your ID but they don’t have the right to punch you, dig in your underwear (as happened before someone started filming) and pull a gun on a person who is not committing any crime or offering any resistance, taking him to a station, not wanting to return his ID and even trying to admonish him. What if this person wasn’t filming? When is this gonna stop? It’s time to rethink the use of force.”

In a previous post, Sampson posted a picture of himself in the South American country with points where he encouraged his followers to support Fair Fight in the Senate runoff race in Georgia.

He also wrote his fans should hold the Biden administration accountable to a progressive agenda: “Remember WE won. Not Biden. US. They were elected. WE won. Don’t let them forget that. We are coming for what we are owed.”

Sampson, a recurring player on HBO’s Insecure, recently appeared in the Showtime pilot, How to Make Love to a Black Woman.

