‘Coming 2 America’ drops first look photos of cast

Eddie Murphy and James Earl Jones are returning in the sequel to the 1988 hit movie

The wait is almost over for one of the year’s most highly anticipated sequels. In an exciting sneak peek, Coming 2 America dropped first look photos of the cast.

James Earl Jones stars in ‘Coming 2 America’ (Photo Amazon Studios)

Bring on the nostalgia! It’s been over 30 years since Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy was released in theaters, and in March 2021, the official sequel will drop on Amazon Prime. Cleverly titled Coming 2 America, the sequel will debut on March 5, and will see the return of Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semmi, as well as acting legend James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer.

Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming 2 America’ (Amazon Studios)

The exclusive pictures show a smiling and regal Jones wearing his crown and one of a crowned Murphy as Prince Akeem on his throne, and one of him dressed in tourist-style clothing with multiple NYC logos. Jones seems excited to return to his iconic role, telling People, “With his regal and commanding presence as the ruler of Zamunda, I reveled at bringing his presence to life for Coming to America in 1988. And now, over 30 years later, I am honored to reprise my role once again in the sequel, Coming 2 America.”

Eddie Murphy stars in ‘Coming 2 America’ (Amazon Studios)

Given the state of the world right now, Murphy says the timing is right for a Coming to America sequel. He told People, “This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.”

The film’s official synopsis reads, “In the sequel, former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.”

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in ‘Coming 2 America’ (Amazon Studios)

