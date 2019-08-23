There’s been some big names added to the Coming 2 America and now South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the cast as well as Garcelle Beauvais who served in the original movie as a rose petal priestess.

—Tracy Morgan joins cast of Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ sequel—

The reboot of the 1988 cult-classic movie is just filling up with funny folks added to the slate like Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and KiKi Layne.

Mbatha’s role hasn’t been revealed but we do know that Beauvais will return as a rose petal bearer, even though some had hoped she would have been promoted after 30 years.

“I hope Garcelle B has moved up from a rose petals spreader. 🌹” said one commenter on Twitter.

I hope Garcelle B has moved up from a rose petals spreader. 🌹 — Joel Johnson (@silkysoul) August 23, 2019

The storyline reportedly centers around Prince Akeem’s (Eddie Murphy) rise to become King and finding out that he fathered an illegitimate son back in the day during his time in Queens looking to sow his royal oats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jermaine Fowler will play Prince Akeem’s long-lost son Lavelle, who is now the heir to Zamunda.

Jones plays the mother of the son (named Lavelle) who Akeem had a one-night stand with. Morgan plays Jones’ street-hustling brother Reem. Akeem’s father (Earl Jones), the King of Zamunda, has a dying wish that Akeem find his son and prep him to become a Prince.

But this makes us wonder if Mbatha will end up playing the love interest of Prince Akeem’s son Lavelle.

Well we’ll soon see.

—Back to Zamunda: ‘Coming To America’ sequel gets a release date!—

The packed cast also includes two more additions that was announced.

Power star Rotimi has been added and singer Teyana Taylor may also be on board too, Deadline reports.

In addition, Arsenio Hall returns as Semmi, James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Paul Bates (Oha), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi), according to the outlet.