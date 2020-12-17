Fantasia Barrino says pregnancy, fertility struggles ‘a 3-year journey’

The Grammy-winning singer discussed a lot of the hurdles the couple faced, dealing with closed Fallopian tubes and multiple doctor visits.

In a brave and revealing conversation with Tamron Hall, Fantasia Barrino says her rollercoaster ride to pregnancy was “a 3-year journey.”

A singer of American Idol and Broadway fame, Fantasia has entertained millions for years now, winning multiple accolades, including a Grammy award. In her interview on The Tamron Hall Show, the singer reveals she has dealt with universal struggles, specifically in regards to her pregnancy journey.

Appearing with her husband Kendall Taylor, Barrino opened up to Hall on how they made it to where they are today and how strong of an influence her faith had on her unexpected journey.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things … this is a three-year journey we’ve been on,” she shares. Fantasia discussed a lot of the hurdles the couple faced, dealing with closed Fallopian tubes and multiple doctor visits.

The singer, who is now expecting her first child with Taylor, went on to explain that after struggling for so long, the couple decided to “let God be God.” She revealed that she wound up forgetting about all of it, but woke up one night and felt “something was different.”

Fantasia said she took six pregnancy tests to make sure, and even threw one of them at Taylor in excitement at the positive results. This shocked Hall, who replied, “First of all, that fact that you had six on standby, I’m impressed!”

Taylor also turned to God during this complicated process. He confessed, “I strictly heard God tell me that he was going to make this happen.” While Taylor acknowledged there are multiple options for couples with fertility struggles and that “everyone’s journey is different,” he was adamant that he knew deep down it was “going to happen naturally.”

Barrino announced her pregnancy on Twitter last month, in a video where she spoke on her faith before the big reveal. Barrino and Taylor got married five years ago, in July 2015.

