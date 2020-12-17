Fetty Wap says ‘greed, bad management’ stalled his career

The artist was the first to have four singles on the Billboard Top 10 Rap Songs chart in 2015

Loading the player...

Fetty Wap claims his career fell off because of “greed” and “bad management.”

The rapper is speaking out after an Instagram user said his career has taken a major dive.

Fetty gained prominence in 2015 with his hit debut single “Trap Queen,” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That same year he released his debut studio album and it featured the Top 10 singles “679” and “My Way.” Some might say Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, has become less relevant in the game since then.

READ MORE: Fetty Wap’s ‘brother,’ 26, shot and killed in New Jersey

The New Jersey native spoke about his fading popularity on Instagram after a fan noted in the comments of one his posts: “I actually don’t know how u [sic] fell off.”

DJ Akademiks captured a screenshot of Fetty’s response and published it on his own Instagram page.

“Bad business managers … Greed and selfishness .. But, it’s almost over. I got rid of all that goofy s— around me … Now, I can focus on the music … and I’m goin tf [the f—] up. Just watch,” Fetty Wap wrote.

Fetty Wap is certainly no one hit wonder, having been the first artist ever to have four singles on the Billboard Top 10 Rap Songs chart in 2015. When he released his first studio album, Fetty Wap, on September 25, 2015, it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. While Fetty continues to make music, it has not garnered the same level of demand as it did when he exploded onto the scene five years ago.

READ MORE: Fetty Wap’s estranged wife accuses him of physical and drug abuse

Between 2016 and 2020, the artist has released two extended plays, eleven mixtapes, fifty-eight singles, some of which have featured hitmakers such as Nicki Minaj. His music has also been used during New York Fashion Week. Earlier this year, the one-eyed star released the Trap & B mixtape on Valentines Day, receiving a score around 60% (or three out of five stars) on Hip Hop DX and Album of the Year.org.

“If anyone deserves a solid comeback, it’s him,” wrote one commenter under DJ Akademiks’ post. Another added, “He definitely has the talent for it, if he puts the work in he can make a comeback.”

More recently, Fetty Wap dropped a 14 track mixtape called You Know The Vibes on Dec. 11, with HotNewHipHop calling it a “triumphant” return.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

