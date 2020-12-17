Former Baltimore Ravens player Lorenzo Taliaferro dies of heart attack at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro played three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens

Former Baltimore Ravens player Lorenzo Taliaferro has died from a heart attack at the age of 28.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Williamsburg, Virginia confirmed his passing in a tweet. He died Wednesday night after attempts to offer medical help were unsuccessful.

Lorenzo Taliaferro (Credit: Getty Images)

“Earlier today, December 16, 2020, at approximately 3:07 pm Deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Windsor Lane for a call of someone needing medical attention,” the post read. “Medics also arrived and transported the patient to a local hospital where he later passed away.”

LORENZO TALIAFERRO, 28, PASSED AWAY EARLIER TODAY pic.twitter.com/o0pS24uggT — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (@YorkPoquosonSO) December 17, 2020

An official cause of death has not been given, but WBFF-TV‘s Sports Director Bruce Cunningham reported that a heart attack claimed his life. A family member relayed the news to the journalist.

Taliaferro was a fourth-round draft pick who played fullback for the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2016, scoring five touchdowns and gaining 339 yards rushing before he was cut in 2017 per ESPN. Although his playing days ended prematurely due to injuries, some of his career highlights were being named the 2013 Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year at Coastal Carolina University and as a finalist for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2013.

The Baltimore Ravens offered their condolences to the Taliaferro family. Head coach John Harbaugh, who coached him for three seasons, provided a statement that included an image of Taliaferro in uniform.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro. pic.twitter.com/BgwRatBzYR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2020

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro,” began Harbaugh, 58.

Harbaugh continued that Taliaferro was “a kind, smart respectful and determined young man — someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization.”

Former teammate Justin Forsett shared his grief about Taliaferro’s passing on his Twitter account.

This one hurts. Losing a brother & a friend. Zo had 1 of the biggest hearts I’ve ever been around. He was kind, humble, curious about life, & joy to be around. I’ll be there for Major bro & let him know his dad was a good man who worked his butt off! Rest Easy Zobot! Gone 2 soon pic.twitter.com/RME8KMCXpe — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 17, 2020

In an interview with media, special teams coordinator Chris Horton expressed his deepest sympathies

“This is obviously tragic news. It’s sad. [He had] so much life ahead of him,” Horton said. “He was loved by his teammates because of how he went out and worked — how he handled his business. He was great.”

“He was kind. He always had a smile on his face. When he came to work, he was gonna work,” he continued. “It’s just unfortunate when you come in and with everything that’s going on the world, you hear that a teammate, guy you coached, has passed away.”



