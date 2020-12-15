Former Baylor University football player Chance Waz dead at 25

Chance Waz was recruited as part of Baylor University's 2014 class

Baylor University is in mourning after it was announced that former football player Chance Waz has died at the age of 25.

Baylor Football, the university’s program, issued a statement on Twitter on Monday about the former defensive back. A cause of death wasn’t revealed for the Pflugerville, Texas native.

Chance Waz #18 of the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Heartbroken. Forever a member of the Baylor Family,” Baylor Football’s official Twitter account posted with a photo of Waz wearing his Baylor uniform and helmet.

Heartbroken.



Forever a member of the Baylor Family. 💚 pic.twitter.com/rOQAs0ZCv7 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 14, 2020

Baylor alum Patrick Arryn also paid tribute to Waz in a social media post with a picture of the two together.

“Rest easy bro. Love you.. Baylor Gang,” Arryn wrote.

Rest easy bro. Love you Chance Waz.. Baylor Gang pic.twitter.com/C5RNLNezPy — Patrick Arryn (@P_Arryn) December 14, 2020

“No words will be able to explain the loss of a teammate, friend, family, brother in Christ,” former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell also tweeted. “Chance always had a positive attitude towards life. Prayers are lifted high for the Waz family in this time of mourning and celebration of his life.”

No words will be able to explain the loss of a teammate, friend, family, brother is Christ. Chance always had a positive attitude towards life. Prayers are lifted high for the Waz family in this time of mourning and celebration of his life. @SupermanEra_3 #BGOD — Seth Russell (@S_Russell17) December 14, 2020

Former Baylor offensive lineman Mo Porter spoke to Craig Smoak of SicEm365 about Waz. He described him as someone who uplifted others.

“Chance was a guy that lit up a room. Chance was a guy with high energy all the time, stayed positive in every situation and just wanted us to be the best we can be,” Porter said. “Chance was a guy that would always tell you what you meant to him.”

Waz was recruited by Baylor as part of the 2014 class and played 11 games during his freshman year on both defense and special teams. He became a starter the following years and played nine games as a senior in 2017.

His ultimate record was 43 games played which included 146 tackles and six passes at Baylor University, according to Yahoo Sports.

