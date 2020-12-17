RHOSLC highlights Sundance Film Festival with Jen Shah party

The episode also featured some 'Vanderpump Rules' stars as well

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues to shock and surprise fans every Wednesday. In the latest episode, RHOSLC highlights the Sundance Film Festival with a Jen Shah party.

The Sundance Film Festival, held annually in Salt Lake City, Utah, is one of the most exciting film industry events. Now that The Real Housewives franchise has found its way into this lavish community, cameras were rolling at an exclusive Sundance party in last night’s episode.

Jen Shah (married to college football coach Sharrief Shah) hosted an exclusive $80k Sundance party to celebrate the screening of her cousin’s film, “Sincerely 4ternity.” Shah’s cousin is Emmy Award-winning director/filmmaker, Tony Vainuku.

Many familiar faces showed up to the event, including other Bravo-lebrities from the popular spin-off show, Vanderpump Rules. Lala Kent and Katie Maloney made a brief appearance, giving housewife Heather Gay a pep talk before she was set up with a man at the party, by Shah.

left to right: Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, & Heather Gay| 2019 Bravo Media, LLC

Of course, it would not be an episode of The Real Housewives installment without a little bit of drama. Shah has already found herself in the middle of a feud with a fellow housewife on the show. Early in the episode, she complained to castmate Whitney Rose about fellow housewife Mary Cosby.

Cosby is the controversial First Lady of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, who married her step-grandfather twenty years ago after her late grandmother’s passing.

Robert Cosby Sr. and Mary Cosby (Bravo)

Jen and Mary’s conflict has been brewing for multiple weeks now and featured an intense luncheon in last week’s episode. At this luncheon, Crosby confronted Shah for her “grandfather” remarks and ultimately kicked her out for being “ghetto.”

While discussing the feud last night, Shah told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she does regret her “grandfather f**ker” comments about Mary Cosby. She explained, “Do I regret it? yes. I should not have said that. However, was I lying? No!”

Check out the clip below:

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights (10 P.M. EST) on Bravo.

