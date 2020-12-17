Tiny Harris’ daughter Zonnique welcomes baby girl with boyfriend

Zonnique Pullins, a singer and T.V. personality, gave birth on Tuesday

It looks like another member has been added to The Family Hustle. Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ daughter Zonnique Pullins welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend.

Congratulations are certainly in order for Pullins. The singer and daughter of Harris and step-daughter of T.I. gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. Pullins is a host on The Mix, a talk show on Fox Soul, and the show was the first to share the news on Tuesday.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The show wrote on their Instagram, “Congratulations to @ZonniqueJailee on the arrival of her baby girl! 🍼 Our princess 🎀 arrived this morning at 6:27am, weighing in at 8lbs 8oz, and 21 inches long!”

On the show, Romeo Miller revealed Pullins went into labor the night before and that “she had the baby this morning…our baby had a baby!” He explained, “Mama Harris” (Tiny) wanted The Mix to share the news to fans first.

He concluded, “We haven’t seen her yet, but we already know she’s a beautiful, amazing, strong princess.”

Harris, the executive producer of The Mix and of now a proud grandmother, immediately took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter. She wrote on the post, “Congratulations to my 1st💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!!”

24-year-old Pullins, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, welcomed her baby with her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. When speaking of her pregnancy last October, Pullins told ET, “This has been such an easy pregnancy.” She continued, “It’s been a really cool experience being pregnant…I just started feeling her kicks a month or two ago. It’s just such a great experience.”

Pullins released Winner and FCTU earlier this year, a double single produced by J Reid.

