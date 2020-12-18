Barack Obama says Malia’s boyfriend quarantined at their home

Obama even taught the young man how to play spades

Barack Obama is sharing more glimpses into his private life.

While the former president is on virtual tour promoting his latest memoir, A Promised Land he has been giving us more intimate details about his post-White House life, revealing how he and former first lady Michelle Obama managed quarantine with his daughter Malia’s boyfriend staying in their house.

He opened up about Malia’s boyfriend, British national Rory Farquharson, during a visit to The Bill Simmons Podcast, as reported by Glamour.

“He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up,” said Obama. “So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. The only thing you discover—[and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son—young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%.”

He added that he taught the young man and his daughters how to play spades.

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us,” said Obama.

In his book, Obama opens up about his relationship with his wife and says that at times they struggled during their years as president and first lady.

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks with first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia, toward Marine One while departing from the White House, on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“There were times where I think she was frustrated or sad or angry but knew that I had Afghanistan or the financial crisis to worry about,” says Obama, as previously reported by theGrio, “so she would tamp it down.”

He goes on to say that once they left the White House in 2016, they were able to get back on track in their relationship.

“It was like a big exhale right after we left office. It took some time to talk about how she had felt. Once [the presidency] was done, there was the possibility of her opening up … but more importantly, just her being able to let out a breath and relax.”

