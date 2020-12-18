Detroit girl, 8, asks Santa for new home after rental scam causes family break up

While most kids want toys for Christmas, a young girl from Detroit simply wants a home.

Eight-year-old Jyteion Washington’s family fell victim to a rental scam over the summer that left them homeless. Now, Jyteion is asking the public to help her family so they can be together for Christmas.

“We were at my friend’s house, we were at my grandma’s house, and then we went back to my friend’s house,” said Jyteion with tears in her eyes, per Fox 2 Detroit.

The family found themselves displaced after it was brought to their attention that the landlord was a fraud. He lied to them about owning the house they were renting.

“I am missing my mom, I really want to be with her,” shared Jyteion. The little girl, her siblings, and her mother are currently split up amongst different homes.

Jyteion wrote a letter to Fox 2 Detroit explaining her situation in hopes of the outlet passing it on to Santa Claus.

“I know kids want toys and stuff for Christmas, I don’t want any of that, I just want a house for my sister, my brothers, and my mom. I just want her to smile and be like she used to be. I just want my mother and sister to come home and my brothers so we can be a family,” said the letter.

JyTeion Washington Image: Fox 2 Detroit

As for Jyteion’s mother, she is upset her children have to experience this. “It’s heartbreaking. They shouldn’t have to be going through all this,” said Taronta Washington. “They deserve better.”

Jyteion told the reporter, “I want a PlayStation, I want some toys, I want a baby doll – no, I don’t want any of the stuff, I just want a home.”

A fundraiser for the family has been set up through GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking here.

