‘L.A. Law’ sequel starring Blair Underwood in development at ABC

Underwood will reprise his role from the 1986 original series

It looks like another reboot may be coming to TV screens soon. Deadline confirms that there is an L.A. Law sequel starring Blair Underwood in development at ABC.

Per Deadline, Blair Underwood is set to reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who “has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.”

According to The Wrap, the reboot is said to see Underwood “alongside a new crop of young lawyers.” Marc Guggenheim will write and executive produce the sequel with Ubah Mohamed of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Anthony Hemingway (director of Red Tails, the 2012 war film based on the Tuskegee Airmen) will direct.

The original L.A. Law was co-created by Steven Bochco. His son, Jesse Bocho, will executive produce this version under Steven Bocho Productions.

The original L.A. Law was a TV hit. During the show’s eight-year run, L.A. Law gained 89 Emmy nominations and won 15, four of them for Best Drama Series. Underwood himself was recognized for his performance as Jonathan Rollins, winning an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1995.

Underwood is also a 2020 Tony Nominee for his performance in A Soldier’s Play. He was also recently seen in the third season of the Netflix hit series, Dear White People and with Octavia Spencer in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, also on Netflix.

Underwood took to Twitter to break the news to loyal L.A. Law fans. He wrote, “For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!”

For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ December 18, 2020

At the moment, Underwood is the only returning star announced.

