Ray Fisher to star in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ limited series

The 'Justice League' star will star in the series set to premiere in 2021

After enchanting DC fans across the world with his portrayal of Victor Stone/Cyborg in Justice League, Ray Fisher is now set to star in ABC’s Women of the Movement limited series.

Ray Fisher attends the season three premiere of HBO’s ‘True Detective’ at Directors Guild of America in Jan. 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ABC’s historical series, Women of the Movement, won’t premiere until next year, but the casting announcements have begun to roll in. According to Deadline, Ray Fisher will co-star as Gene Mobley, “the man who would have been Emmett Till’s stepfather, if not for his murder.”

The series revolves around Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, who was wrongfully and brutally killed for allegedly flirting with a white woman. Per Deadline, Gene Mobley was “a devoted partner to Emmett’s mother, Mamie. Gene was considered the love of her life.”

In an official statement, Fisher expressed his excitement about the project.

“It is an honor to be joining Women of the Movement’s powerful portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley’s journey. To be in service of her story with so many talented women of color at the helm is truly a privilege,” he said. “Mrs. Till-Mobley’s actions inspired the fight for fundamental change in our country, and her legacy will continue to serve as a much-needed reminder that a single person can indeed change the world.”

(AP Photo, File)

Women of the Movement also stars Tony nominee Adrienne Warren in the titular role, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, as well as Niecy Nash and Glynn Turman. The series is based on the book, Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson and is produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan.

The series will bring together a team of directors, all of whom are women of color. The first episode will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

