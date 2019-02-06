Actress Adrienne Warren will continue her role as Tina Turner on Broadway in the biopic musical based on the legendary singer’s life.

Broadway News announced on Tuesday that the Tina — The Tina Turner Musical will make its way from the West End to New York this fall for Turner’s American fans. New York dates, additional casting and where the musical will show has yet to be announced. Tickets will be sold until Dec. 21.

The famed musical, produced by Turner and Stage Entertainment, made its debut in London last year April. It was written by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

“I’m so proud of everything that Adrienne has achieved over the last year in the West End,” Tina Turner said in the press release. “She has given it everything she’s got, she has poured her soul into it, and she deserves every success. I am thrilled she will be reprising her role in New York, and I cannot wait to see her on that Broadway stage on Opening Night.”

Warren is no stranger to Broadway. The talented actress has made appearances before starring in Bring it On: The Musical and Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. She received a Tony nomination for the latter.

The musical’s official website recently announced the release of Warren’s version of Turner’s highly acclaimed song, “River Deep- Mountain High.” It is the first single from the upcoming Tina – The Tina Turner Musical cast album.

Turner, who originally recorded the song back in 1966, recalls feeling like she sang the song 500,000 times.

“At that very difficult time in my life, recording this song opened my eyes to the possibilities,” Turner said. “I felt liberated, excited, ready to challenge myself vocally. River Deep, Mountain High introduced me to the way I wanted to sing. I am thrilled that Adrienne has picked up the mantle and not only risen to the challenge but made this moment one of my very favourites in the musical. It is so right that this is the first single to be released from our cast album. She makes me very proud”.