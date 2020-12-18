Teyana Taylor responds to Dionne Warwick’s request to play her

In an Instagram post, Taylor had her say about Warwick's personal appeal on Twitter to depict her in a series.

Is there a biographical drama series in Teyana Taylor’s future? If Dionne Warwick’s Twitter request comes to fruition, there may be.

In a post on her official Instagram, Taylor responded to Warwick’s appeal to depict her.

Singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor (left) has had her say on Instagram in response to a request by Dionne Warwick (right) that she portray her in a biographical series. (Photos by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Getty Images for Children’s Diabetes Foundation)

Warwick apparently set her sights on Netflix via Twitter, tweeting the streaming giant on Wednesday and, in a video, asking her followers: “Now I really gotta know this…if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now.” The tweet itself read, “This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.”

If Taylor’s reponse post is any indication, there may be a future for this series after all.

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

Taylor took to Instagram Thursday to officially respond to Warwick, posting a series of screenshots of the singing legend’s tweets.

Taylor’s caption: “🤯🤯 When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots…I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

The singer-songwriter concluded the caption optimistically, writing, “P.S. One thing about them doors…..They open 🙏🏾.”

Warwick’s Twitter presence has taken the world by storm recently, where, early this month, she began shouting out fellow celebrities. Her tweets have since gone viral, with one of her most engaging addressing Chance the Rapper for his stage name, asking him, “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

Warwick’s Twitter persona has gained such public attention that even Saturday Night Live parodied her sensational tweets in its “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show” sketch. Portrayed perfectly by Ego Nwodim, Warwick literally gave herself gave the stamp of approval shortly after it aired.

She reached out to Nwodim — on Twitter — with praise: “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

Read More: SNL performs Dionne Warwick sketch after singer’s tweets go viral

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

