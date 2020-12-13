SNL performs Dionne Warwick sketch after singer’s tweets go viral

'This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you @nbcsnl,' said Warwick on Twitter

Last night, on Dionne Warwick’s 80th birthday, Saturday Night Live delivered a “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” sketch, which paid homage to the legendary singer and the way she has been killing it on social media lately.

Although she’s fairly new to social media, the Grammy-winning artist has been using Twitter flawlessly, asking celebrities questions inquiring minds have wanted to know. Showing a humorous side that many did not know she possessed, Warwick has quickly become one of Twitter’s fastest rising stars.

In her now-famous tweets, the iconic New Jersey singer posed questions such as “Hi, @Chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Following the same vein as her tweets, SNL brought celebrities onto the show for Dionne to ask more burning questions.

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 13, 2020

Ego Nwodim portrayed Warwick in the sketch where she interviewed Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly and others. In addition to showcasing some of her viral tweets, the segment also included Warwick’s recent feud with talk show host, Wendy Williams, which stemmed from unfavorable comments Williams made about Warwick’s social media behavior.

After SNL aired, The “Walk on By” singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?”

Lemme get my calculator https://t.co/kVOiBRobGl — VlRGO (@VlRGO) December 13, 2020

Poking fun at longtime SNL cast member, Warwick mentioned Kenan Thompson in a tweet last night. “Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for as long as I’ve been alive. A very talented and funny young man.”

In another post directed at Nwodim, Warwick said, “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

