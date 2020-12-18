Trump reportedly considering returning to ‘Apprentice’ after WH exit

The show's creator, Mark Burnett, said there were 'zero discussions' about the show's revival

President Donald Trump is said to be eyeing a return to The Apprentice.

Rumor has it that Trump might revive his acclaimed TV series which aired on NBC for 15 seasons.

Sources revealed to The Daily Beast that Trump is interested in returning to the popular competition series, claiming the former real estate mogul has been having discussions about it behind closed doors.

“How would you like to see The Apprentice come back?” Trump allegedly said. “Remember The Apprentice?”

However, the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, said there have been “zero discussions” about a reboot.

According to The Daily Beast, the decision to bring back the show is totally up to Burnett. Based on the past success of the series, and interest in Trump once he leaves the White House, a reboot seems likely.

“Mark’s an opportunist. Trump was his meal ticket before and he’s keen to bring the show back to life especially in the face of the disaster MGM has become,” the insider said.

Some of Trump’s allies, like former Fox host Eric Bolling, who appeared on the reality TV show years ago, predicted that the president would “emerge as the biggest media personality on the planet,” so his return to The Apprentice could be a massive hit.

“Trump has a clear opportunity to be a media mega-personality post-presidency,” Bolling said. “I think an Apprentice/Celebrity Apprentice revival would be a humongous hit.

“This iteration would be ratings gold for whomever is fortunate enough to get the reboot.”

Since his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, there have been endless rumors and speculation about the future endeavors of the soon-to-be former president.

theGrio previously reported, Trump hinted on running for president in 2024, and secretly asked donors to back him in advance.

