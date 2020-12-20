Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce new partnership for Archewell foundation

The foundation will assist World Central Kitchen by building a string of Community Relief Centers that will be utilized as service kitchens during times of crisis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Sunday that their non-profit, the Archewell foundation, will be partnering with Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, an organization dedicated to feeding communities negatively impacted by natural disasters.

According to People, Archewell foundation will assist World Central Kitchen by building a string of Community Relief Centers that will be utilized as service kitchens during times of crisis, such as natural disasters. The centers will be transformed to food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or family gathering spots during non-disaster times.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability o connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other,” Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement. “World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

In 2017, the Commonwealth of Dominica was devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The first of four Community Relief Centers is currently being built there, and is expected to open in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Puerto Rico will be the home of another center, and the final two locations have not been determined. Eventually, Chef Andres and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to build even more Community Relief Centers around the world.

“World Central Kitchen and I, we see a world that’s full of dignity, empathy, and humanity. We believe in the healing power of food, and we like to say wherever there’s a fight so hungry people may eat, we will be there,” said Chef Andres.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son, Archie, announced the Archewell foundation in April, shortly after they rocked the British monarchy by stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

