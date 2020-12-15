Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign exclusive podcast deal with Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will appear in a holiday special later this month

Spotify is set to get the royal treatment just in time for the holidays. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify.

Announced this morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing to expand their empire far outside of their traditional roles as royals, and are signing a deal with Spotify. The partnership is with Spotify and Archwell Audio, their official, “audio-first” production company. This announcement comes on the heels of multiple media-related deals after their highly publicized “step-back” from their royal duties.

Today, we’re excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new production company, Archewell Audio. Read more about the heartwarming stories they plan to tell. https://t.co/rbP9oDZ5NG December 15, 2020

Since that shocking announcement this January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a deal with Netflix, and Markle recently narrated Elephants, a documentary for Disney+.

For Spotify, this tops a landmark year for them in terms of exclusive celebrity partnerships in the podcast realm. In a statement, they revealed that the royal couple, “will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.” In 2020, Spotify saw the launch of The Michelle Obama Podcast, which proved to be an instant hit for the service, as well as signed an exclusive deal with Kim Kardashian West, a media mogul with an already dedicated fan-base.

(Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess released a joint statement which read, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction…with the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

According to CNN, the wait for the royal couple’s first release won’t be long at all. A holiday special, hosted by the Duke and Duchess, is set to drop later this month.

