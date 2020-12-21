Big Sean on ‘Detroit 2,’ what he’s looking forward to in 2021

The rapper hopes fans will get a chance to 'celebrate and feel good' this holiday season

After releasing his fifth solo studio album, “Detroit 2,” rapper Big Sean is ready to ring in the New Year with a big, COVID-safe celebration. In an exclusive interview, theGrio caught up with Big Sean to discuss his latest album, his NYE event Ring in 2021 Like a Don with Tequila Don Julio, and what he’s looking forward to in the new year.

In an innovative and fun way to celebrate the end of 2020, Big Sean is teaming up with Tequila Don Julio for an exclusive New Year’s Eve event, Ring in 2021 Like a Don. He tells theGrio, “I know this year we have all been through so much, and it’s been a year where it’s hard to celebrate. Coming to the end of it, I think we should celebrate not only that we made it through, but cheers to better times ahead of us as well.”

Celebration is certainly in order for the rapper after the debut of his latest album. When Sean’s fifth studio album, “Detroit 2,” dropped in late summer, it became his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The album also earned glowing reviews, with Variety calling it, “a great uniting of all of Sean’s wordy, loose strands of thought, prayer, love calls, humble-brags and diary doodles, tied together by the big bow of being Black in the Motor City.”

Big Sean is celebrating New Year’s Eve with Tequila Don Julio to show everyone what it means to live the Don Life to ring in 2021. (Credit: Don Julio)

Sean gave fans music and hope in a time when they needed it most, which, Sean feels, was the driving force in his creative process. He explained to theGrio, “I wanted to give the fans something from the heart that they can feel. That was my goal making that album, you know? It’s something I wanted to be able to look back on in my life and say I did all I could to help uplift and inspire people through my work.”

His new music seemed to not only connect with his fans, but with the Recording Academy as well. His single, “Deep Reverence (feat. Nipsey Hussle),” earned him a nomination for the upcoming Grammy Awards in January. Nominated for Best Rap Performance, “Deep Reverence” both features and honors the late Hussle, Sean’s dear friend.

When speaking to what this unexpected year has taught him, Sean confessed, “I think one thing that I’ve learned this year is that we can’t take anything for granted. I learned that even when we lost Nipsey Hussle in 2019. We would link up, but there were times where we would just be like ‘I’ll see you next time.’ I learned if you have something to do or if there’s something on your heart, you have to do it.”

His inspirational mindset and dedication to staying present certainly ties into his New Year’s Eve event with Tequila Don Julio. Per the official event website, “one lucky winner will literally win New Year’s Eve with this at-home experience for six people, curated by Tequila Don Julio and Big Sean for a taste of the ‘Don Life’, all delivered straight to your door by the Tequila Don Julio (socially distanced) crew!”

Sean is looking forward to the one-of-a-kind event. His one hope for the night? That people just get a chance to feel good. “I’m super excited. People deserve a celebration, even if it’s at home or wherever they’re staying right now,” he tells theGrio. “This event will give people a chance to feel good. People deserve to get dressed up and celebrate. When you feel good, good things come to you. I know that for a fact.”

The sweepstakes for Ring in 2021 Like a Don began on Dec. 15 and closes on Dec. 24 at 9:00 AM EST. To enter and to read more information on the event, you can head to the official website.

