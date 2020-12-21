Laverne Cox to host new Shondaland podcast in 2021

'I can't wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.'

Loading the player...

Laverne Cox and Shonda Rhimes are joining forces on a weekly podcast series set to launch next year.

The actor will host The Laverne Cox Show (w/t), that will feature “intimate” conversations between Cox and her guests. The series will premiere in February via iHeartRadio, according to a press release.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests,” said Cox in a statement.

Read More: Actress Laverne Cox was the victim of a hate crime

Cox and Rhimes hope the show inspires “new behavior in each of us, to in turn get us closer to becoming the very best versions of ourselves,” the statement said.

“We all know her on-screen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal,” said Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s chief design and digital media officer. “She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”

Podcast guests and listeners are encouraged to “undergo a spiritual makeover together,” along with Cox.

The Orange is the New Black star is also set to appear in Rhimes’ drama “Inventing Anna” for Netflix, about New York-based scammer Anna Delvey. Cox plays celebrity trainer and life coach Kacey Duke.

News of her new forthcoming podcast comes weeks after Cox went live on Instagram and delivered the shocking news that she and a friend had been attacked in Los Angeles while they were out for a casual walk, theGRIO previously reported.

Read More: Laverne Cox examines transgender representation in TV & film in ‘Disclosure’

The post was captioned: “We Were Just Attacked in Griffith Park. We are fine. Be careful out there.”

The Emmy-nominated star revealed that the attack wasn’t the first time she was subjected to street harassment, but despite her long history of experiencing this kind of hate, she expressed that it’s something she’ll never get used to.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

