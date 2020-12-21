Rihanna talks holiday diet, new cookbook: ‘I won’t deprive myself’

The singer and businesswoman is reportedly working on a cookbook featuring Caribbean recipes

Loading the player...

Rihanna is ready to celebrate the holidays, revealing that when it comes to her diet, she “won’t deprive” herself in a recent interview.

Read More: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky have been ‘inseparable’ since romance debut: report

The holidays can certainly be a challenge when trying to stay healthy and stick to a certain diet, and according to her recent interview, even singer and business mogul Rihanna can attest. Rihanna recently took a break from promoting her various business ventures to speak with Closer magazine on how she spent most of 2020 and what she plans on doing for the holidays.

“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for a walk. It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves,” Rihanna said.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The singer has certainly been busy. This year, Rihanna launched her official skincare line, Fenty Skin and dropped Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 on Amazon Prime featuring Normani, Lizzo and more.

She, like many this year, is looking to the holiday season as a time to enjoy a break with loved ones and indulge in good food. She explained, “On a day-to-day basis I will eat well – but, at the same time, I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me.”

The mogul also told Closer she hoped to spend Christmas home in Barbados and called it “the most beautiful place, with incredible beaches, food and people.”

Read More: Rihanna wants to cheer up a troubled world with fashion show

This time spent in quarantine seems to have sparked another business venture idea for the singer. According to Closer, Rihanna is working on a cookbook that is set to contain her favorite Caribbean recipes.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!



TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

