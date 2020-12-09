Rihanna, A$AP Rocky have been ‘inseparable’ since romance debut: report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly became an official couple last month

While 2020 has seemingly kept many people apart, it seems like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have luckily only grown closer. According to PEOPLE, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been “inseparable” since their romance debut.

Last month, it was confirmed that Rihanna and Rocky were indeed dating after months of rumors and sightings of the pair together in the NYC area. Now PEOPLE is reporting that Rihanna is “very happy” with her new relationship, a good sign for the new couple. The source explained, “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

In this shot in Paris from June 2018, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The news of the pair came as a bit of a shock to fans as Rihanna had been in a long-term relationship for the past three years with Hassan Jameel. Jameel is a billionaire whose family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, a very successful business from Saudi Arabia. The couple reportedly split in January, and now there is clearly new romance and a fresh start in her life with Rocky.

Rihanna has certainly been busy with her various business ventures in 2020. While the wait for new music for her eager fans continues, she has successfully launched her skincare brand Fenty Skin, and dropped an incredibly popular Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2 in September on Amazon Prime, which featured familiar faces Miguel, Normani, Willow Smith, Shea Couleé and more.

Rihanna and Rocky first collaborated together on her hit song “Cockiness (Love It) Remix”, from her 2011 album, Talk That Talk. Rocky was also recently a part of her Fenty Skin campaign, along with Lil Nas X, Tommy Genesis, and Halima Aden. Per Page Six, the couple was most recently spotted at the Beatrice Inn in the West Village, where they enjoyed a dinner night with their friends.

