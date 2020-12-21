The viral ‘Sister Act 2’ medley even has Whoopi Goldberg saying ‘Joyful, Joyful’

Joy is certainly in the air, and not just because of the holiday season. This viral Sister Act 2 medley is taking the world by storm and even has Whoopi Goldberg singing its praises.

This viral video from the mind of Michael Korte is an uplifting and powerful medley of hit songs from the classic musical, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. The video is a complete reworking of the original songs, featuring beautiful gospel arrangements and fresh new talent as well as a cameo by former Disney star Coco Jones.

TheGrio caught up with lead vocalist Terence Thomas, a singer and member of music group Next Town Down, who shared how the video came to be and how he’s reacted to it taking off the way it has. Thomas is the lead in “Oh Happy Day” a show-stopping moment from the film that is just as spectacular in the viral video.

According to Thomas, they all recorded the music in COVID-safe, individual sessions, from backgrounds to lead vocals. He explains, “We rehearsed outside and would meet in the park…it was pretty dope. Even in our dance rehearsals, we were all masked-up, which at times was difficult, but we managed to get through it and did it all following the safety guidelines.”

Little did Thomas and his cast know that the video would take off the way it did. Earlier this month, Deloris Van Cartier herself, Whoopi Goldberg, highlighted the video on The View. She explained, “There are many things that are bringing me joy…this was really wonderful!’ After airing a clip of the “Joyful, Joyful” segment of the video, she continued, “These voices and these kids are extraordinary.”

Thomas, of course, was incredibly excited when he heard Goldberg’s remarks.

“It was a crazy moment,” he explained. “You know, we don’t do this expecting the original cast members to reach out, but when it happens, there’s just so much honor in that.” He believes the spirit of the video is the secret to its success. “I can remember during the rehearsals, it was all just so much fun. When you do something in the spirit of fun, I believe that translates on the screen.”

The video is still blowing up, with over 250,000 views on YouTube so far.

Sister Act 2 medley stars Coco Jones, Sharaya J, Brandon Montel, Megan Parker, Terence Thomas, MALAYA, Blimes, Darius Coleman, and Summer Greer. Bryson Camper arranged the music and the video was filmed by Amanda Ferrarese.

