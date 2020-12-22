Arsenio Hall says everyone ‘brought their A game’ for ‘Coming 2 America’

The comedy legend sat down with Complex to discuss the upcoming film

Teasing one of the most anticipated movies of next year, Arsenio Hall says everyone “brought their A game” for Coming 2 America.

Over 30 years since the original Coming to America film, excitement is bigger than ever for the first official sequel to this comedy classic. Set to drop on Amazon Prime in 2021, Coming 2 America will see the reunion of original cast members Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, and of course Hall as Prince Akeem’s buddy, Semmi.

Hall recently sat down with Complex to promote the film, opening up about shooting Coming 2 America and his plans to do more projects in the future. He revealed his pride for the movie.

“What I love most is we didn’t lose the main agenda, the humor. It’s a funny f*cking movie, and I’m proud that we hit all those bumps and checked all those boxes. It’s funny—it does everything you need it to do, but it’s also funny, and I think people will love the additions to it. There are some surprises here that will surprise people who don’t get surprised,” Hall said.

Hall went on to describe how much fun they had on set, and that everyone involved was committed to making the movie the best that it could be.

“I wanted to put my foot in this one. Everything worked out good. Everybody brought their A-game every day, giving 100 percent, on time. When you see the outtakes, you’ll realize how much fun we had. You’ll watch the outtakes and say, ‘They shouldn’t have even paid them, because they had too much fun. That’s not no job,’” he said.

Hall has his sights set on more projects once Coming 2 America premieres early next year. He told Complex, “I love doing stand-up, but I’ve been on the road like five years, and I’m ready to do a little project here in LA somehow. I got a couple things that I’m developing and working on, and we’ll see what happens.”

Coming 2 America will premiere March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer below.

