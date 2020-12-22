Families with mixed status immigration eligible for stimulus checks

In the latest COVID-19 aid bill, Congress is set to allow households with undocumented family members to receive relief funds.

Loading the player...

The $900 billion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress included benefits for groups previously left out.

Read More: Supreme Court rules challenge to Trump census plan to exclude undocumented immigrants is premature

According to CBS News, mixed-status households with undocumented family members are eligible to receive stimulus checks they were denied in the spring, plus additional COVID-19 relief funds allotted by the new decision.

The news outlet reported U.S. citizens, and green cardholders will be able to receive the designated $600 in direct aid, even if they filed a joint tax return with an undocumented spouse, as well as the $600 per dependent child.

These families would also become eligible for the $1,200 per household and $500 per child checks issued by the CARES Act passed this spring.

Sadly, undocumented immigrants who do not have Social Security numbers that file individual tax returns would still be ineligible for a stimulus check. Children whose parents do not have a social security number are still not qualified for the COVID-19 relief checks.

“Fixing the provision that denied some eligible American citizens from receiving a federal stimulus check under the CARES Act was an oversight that needed correction,” said Sen. Marc Rubio in a statement to the news outlet. “No American should have been blocked from receiving federal assistance during a global pandemic because of who they married.”

Read More: Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer shared a similar statement with CBS News.

“It was unfair and absurd that millions of taxpayers in need of assistance to feed their families, many in the immigrant community with U.S. citizen children and working on the frontlines, were previously denied access to these survival funds,” Schumer said. “I am pleased we were able to extend this economic lifeline to additional families in need.”

theGrio reported Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed the $600 would begin being disbursed as soon as next week.

“It’s very fast. It’s money that gets recirculated in the economy. People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work,” he remarked, according to the report.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: The U.S. Capitol is shown on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House is hoping to reach a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus package in the next two days, after Senate Democrats blocked a $500 billion bill Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The Bipartisan agreement included COVID-19 stimulus checks and resources to deliver the coronavirus vaccine in the 5,593-page legislation. According to theGrio, the Senate approved the package by a 91-7 vote after the House approved it by a vote of 359-53.

“This deal is not everything I want — not by a long shot,” said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, according to the report. “The choice before us is simple. It’s about whether we help families or not. It’s about whether we help small businesses and restaurants or not. It’s about whether we boost (food stamp) benefits and strengthen anti-hunger programs or not. And whether we help those dealing with a job loss or not. To me, this is not a tough call.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

