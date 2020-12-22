Kamala Harris says ‘what we did in November, we can do again’ at Georgia rally

Alongside Harris, Georgia's Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were optimistic in their respective messages.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told Georgia voters they can repeat November’s shocking flip of the state from red to blue and defeat wealthy Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Harris spoke at an outdoor rally in Columbus, Georgia, where she told voters, “2020 has been rough. As far as I’m concerned … 2020 ain’t over until Jan. 5. … You have it within your hands to make a statement about who Georgia is and the power of the voice of Georgia.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns Monday in support of Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff during a drive-in rally at Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“What we did in November,” she said to the drive-in crowd assembled at Bibb Mill Event Center in support of Democratic Senate runoff candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, “we can do again.”

The vice president-elect also addressed how outside influencers are attempting to sway the election in Georgia, wondering aloud, “Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?”

A new lawsuit filed this week by attorney Lin Wood, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is seeking to halt the entire runoff race. The claim is expected to fail. Another Republican suit was recently dismissed.

That suit alleged that people were coming into Georgia from other states to cast votes. The suit sought to restrict new state residents from voting in the runoff. A federal judge rejected the case.

Georgia’s Democratic challengers, Warnock and Ossoff, were optimistic in their respective messages to the masked rally attendees.

The Rev. Warnock reached into his Baptist roots, telling them, “I know it’s dark, but morning is on its way.”

“We have bigger and better things to discuss than David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler,” Ossoff maintained, “like where do we go from here? Georgia has the power to decide … We have the power to write the next chapter in American history. What comes next is up to us … And we’re running against the Bonnie and Clyde of political corruption.”

Despite outside influences, the Peach State is on pace to break runoff voting records. More than 1.4 million Georgians have already cast early ballots in a crucial runoff election that will determine which party controls the United States Senate.

“The decisions you make, the work you put into it, will impact people who you may never meet,” Harris said. “People who may never know your names. … It is within our power to change the course of history of this country.”

