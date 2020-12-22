Televangelist Pat Robertson says Trump needs to ‘move on’ after election loss

'It would be well to say, 'You've had your day. It's time to move on,' said Robertson.

President Donald Trump’s ally televangelist Pat Robertson offered him some public advice on Monday.

On an episode of The 700 Club, the media mogul addressed the president’s refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Robertson’s comments come after another failed attempt by the president’s campaign to challenge votes for Biden per The Hill.

“It would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day. It’s time to move on,'” said Robertson.

The 90-year-old televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate says he can see Vice-president elect Kamala Harris ultimately becoming president.

“I think we’re going to see a President Biden, and I also think we’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden,” said Robertson. “So just keep your eyes on the future.”

When George Thomas, Christian Broadcasting Network correspondent asked Robertson if he thinks Trump should run again in 2024 his answer was very clear:

“I think it will be a mistake,” he answered. “My money would be on Nikki Haley. I think she’d make a tremendous candidate for the Republican [ticket]. You know, with all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does.”

He goes on to explain that he thinks Trump truly believes everything he says, despite data proving otherwise. In the past, Trump boasted that he had the largest inauguration crowd something that was later refuted.

“People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that,’ but, no, he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth.”

