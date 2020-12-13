Donald Trump, top officials to receive vaccine in a few days

The vaccine shots will be given over the following 10 days in order to ensure Trump officials do not experience side effects at the same time

President Donald Trump and top U.S. officials will receive the newly-approved coronavirus vaccine within a few days according to Bloomberg.

The vaccine distribution is part of a plan to ensure continuity in government and is offered to officials in all three branches of the government who are considered essential.

The shots will be given over the following 10 days in order to ensure staff members do not experience side effects at the same time.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Health officials are reportedly trying to build public confidence in the vaccine treatment and recommended top government members to receive it.

“The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

Bloomberg also confirmed that the first people to receive the Pfizer vaccine will be health care workers and vulnerable populations in care homes.

U.S. health officials acknowledge that the skepticism from Americans over the vaccine will be a hurdle in order to achieve “herd immunity” against further spread of the virus, according to Stephen Hahn, chief of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The way we get through this is to achieve herd immunity,” Hahn said on ABC. “And that means we need to vaccinate a significant number of people in this country, including those who are hesitant.”

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have publicly volunteered to take the vaccine in order to prove its safety.

“If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe … absolutely I’m going to take it,” Obama said on The Joe Madison Show.

Trump took to Twitter in response to vaccines being shipped and distributed, tweeting, “Five years ahead of schedule. Get well USA. Get well world.”

Vaccines are shipped and on their way, FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. Get well USA. Get well WORLD. We love you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

