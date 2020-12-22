Trump supporter charged with voter fraud in Pennsylvania

This is the third instance of voter fraud within the state

A Pennsylvanian Trump supporter is facing charges for voter fraud.

He successfully secured an absentee ballot in his deceased stepmother’s name but didn’t go through casting a vote. Per The Hill, Bartman is being charged with one count of unlawful voting and two felony counts of perjury.

“For all the conspiracy theorists out there, this case today does not represent widespread voter fraud,” said Bartman’s lawyer, Samuel Stretton, to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This case was evidence that one person committed voter fraud by casting an improper and illegal ballot.”

“In his political frustration, he chose to do something stupid,” Stretton stated, in regards to his client. “And for that, he is very sorry.”

It all started when rumors began to swirl on social media that someone had placed an illegal ballot. Then someone filed a complaint with the Delaware County Board of Elections, and a task force was able to find evidence to support the claims.

“In the hundreds of calls we received and the hundreds of visits we made, we only found one instance of malfeasance, and that was Mr. Bartman,” said First Assistant District Attorney and head of the task force Tanner Rouse. “And he will be prosecuted.”

Bartman was arraigned on Friday and released on unsecured bail of $100,000.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

This is now the third instance of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Malvern resident and Republican, Ralph Thurman, 71, cast two votes on Election Day by using a disguise to pass for his son. Chester County prosecutors have filed charges against the senior.

In October, Robert Lynn, 67, of Luzerne County, was charged after applying for a ballot for his deceased mother.

