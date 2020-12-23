Lakers championship rings feature Kobe Bryant tribute

The rings were designed by 'Jason of Beverly Hills' and streetwear designer Don C

Loading the player...

It is almost a year since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, and his impact and legacy certainly lives on. Last night, the Lakers received their championship rings, and they feature a memory of the forever Laker.

Read More: Kobe Bryant based book character on daughter, co-author says

Last night the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers, but before kicking off their 2020-2021 season, the Lakers received their championship rings from the 2019-2020 season.

The rings, which according to Complex, have “804 stones, 15.50 carats of yellow and white diamonds, and .95 carats of Laker purple amethyst stones,” also feature a touching tribute to the late legend Kobe Bryant.

The ring features Bryant’s Laker jerseys (both #8 and #24) and “Black Mamba” snakeskin behind jersey numbers.

The new Lakers championship rings feature a couple of incredible tributes to the late Kobe Bryant #RIPMamba 🐍



» A detachable top unveils the Lakers' retired numbers and highlights Kobe's #8 and #24.

» A Black Mamba snake is on the side underneath each player's number pic.twitter.com/8uDn6xLMBc — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) December 23, 2020

The rings were designed by Jason Arasheben of “Jason of Beverly Hills” who according to ESPN, “waited 10 years for a chance to design another Los Angeles Lakers championship ring.” He told ESPN, “This ring eclipses last year’s NBA championship ring as the most valuable NBA championship ring in history with the most amount of diamond carat weight than any other ring in history. I mean, this ring, we really wanted to make a statement. It’s been 10 years since the Lakers have won. We wanted to come out and really make a statement and really reward these players for a job well done.”

When speaking specifically of the tribute in the design, he explained, “We created a removable top that exposes the rafters that are up in Staples Center with [jerseys of] all of the retired Laker greats, with a special emphasis put on Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey, and it’s set on a snakeskin-texture background.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 22: (L-R) Anthony Davis #3, LeBron James #23, and Quinn Cook #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony before their opening night game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Read More: Vanessa Bryant speaks on Kobe, Gianna for TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year In Memoriam

Arasheben also recruited help from streetwear designer Don C when designing the ring. Don C told ESPN, “I think we killed it. Because I think when you look at all the typography, the icons on the ring, the different design elements, it’s new.”

LeBron James, who was named Finals MVP after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat with a 106-93 win in Game 6, took to Instagram to further celebrate and pay respect to his brother, Kobe. The caption reads, “What I felt like last night when I grabbed the ring from the case. Love and miss you my brother!!!! #Mamba4Life🐍 8•24 ♾. 🙏🏾❤️👑 photo cred @cole.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

