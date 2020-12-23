Megan Thee Stallion explains why men can’t handle ‘WAP’ lyrics

She sat down with British GQ to go over her record-breaking year — and talk about that 'WAP.'

With a critically acclaimed album and multiple Grammy Award nominations, it’s safe to say Megan Thee Stallion is having a “Savage” year.

While some may feel a bit threatened, Megan explained in an interview with British GQ why many men can’t handle the lyrics to “WAP,” her big collaboration with Cardi B, a song already being hailed as the Song of the Year in various publications.

Megan Thee Stallion, shown in a SNL appearance earlier this year.

While “WAP” was an immediate commercial hit upon its release in early August, it did face its fair share of backlash from conservatives, who criticized the song’s sex-positive lyrics.

Asked why she thinks certain men and some women get threatened by women owning sex and their bodies, Megan offered interesting insight into all that backlash.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” she explained. “I feel like for a long time, men felt like they owned sex, and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,’ it freaks men the hell out.”

Speaking of “WAP” specifically, she said, “just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.”

Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

While there have certainly been some vocal critics, they haven’t stopped the song or Megan’s success. She was recently nominated for four Grammy Awards, including for Best New Artist.

When asked about what her most unexpected moment of 2020 was, the rapper told GQ, “I’d say the biggest surprise was getting four Grammy nominations, especially because I was told live while I was reading nominations. I really had no idea it was coming. It’s like, damn, your girl is Grammy-nominated, not once but four times! It really caught me off guard, and I’m so grateful for the recognition.”

Next to her Best New Artist nomination, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” is up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

