Megan Thee Stallion, James Corden team up for ‘Savage Santa’ Christmas carol

The video, a Christmas remix of 'Savage' is captured at 'Santa’s Twerk Shop'

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with late night TV host James Corden for a very adult Christmas song.

The pair dropped the holiday tune, “Savage Santa – Megan Thee Stallion Christmas Remix” on Monday. The video is captured at the North Pole and features Megan as herself in a racy red two-piece set and Corden as a naughty Santa.

But the comedian isn’t just any old naughty Santa Claus, this jolly man dons a gold chain and dark shades. He also gets high and drunk on egg nog and we did not see him deliver one gift throughout the entire video.

The video is posted to The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube page and has already amassed over 100,000 views.

At this point, Megan has proven herself as a force to reckon with in music.

As previously posted by theGrio, this year, she is the first woman to have three of her songs reach No. 1 on Billboard’s streaming chart

Late night talk show host James Corden and Megan Thee Stallion team up for naughty Christmas collab

Thanks to the success of her track “Body,” which was embraced by TikTok and Instagram users, the hip-hop star is now considered by many to be the best female artist of the year.

Billboard’s streaming chart counts how many times a track was played on the radio, on-demand, and in videos on leading online music services.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, from Nov. 20 to 26, “Body” had 22.5 million U.S. streams in its weekly rotation. Her other two tracks, “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, and Cardi B’s “WAP,” were also No.1 bangers throughout May and August, respectively.

Additional reporting by, Christian Spencer.

