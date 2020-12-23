Travis Scott and daughter Stormi host Houston toy drive

The Cactus Jack foundation hosted a charity event in Texas where those in need received toys, food, and PPE supplies.

Houston rapper Travis Scott gave back to his community with his daughter Stormi Webster during a 2020 holiday drive.

Produced by his organization the Cactus Jack Foundation, the ASTROWORLD artist was able to supply toys, food, and PPE equipment as the pandemic enforces a greater need. According to Complex, the event served 2000 kids and families in Houston. Those in need received toys for the holidays, warm meals, fresh and canned produce, Christmas trees, blankets, and more.

Kylie Jenner couldn’t help but share a photo of her sweet baby girl helping out at the event.

According to the report, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the rapper and his also-famous toddler at the event. The actual giveaway took place at Sunnyside Park, a location near Travis Scott’s childhood home in Missouri City.

Other political figures including US Congressman Al Green, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and City Council Member Edward Pollard showed up to the charitable occasion.

According to the report, due to COVD-19, all pickups were done contactless to help prevent the spread of the virus.

This is only one of the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s significant philanthropic efforts this year. theGrio reported Travis Scott launched a scholarship for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help with the cost of tuition.

His parents both attended HBCUs, with his mother attending Louisiana Grambling State University and his father attending Prairie View A&M in Texas.

He officially launched the Waymon Webster Scholarship, named for his grandfather.

“Waymon Webster was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school. My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing,” Scott shared on his site.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The five scholarship recipients were officially announced on the Cactus Jack Foundation website last month. The students shared videos thanking Scott for the donation, how the scholarship attributed to their goals, and the importance of HBCUs.

Dallyn, one of the winners, a student of Prairie View A&M, said, “the fact that I was accepted for your scholarship shows that you recognize there is a gap and that you’re doing what you can to minimize that gap. That means so much to me.”

The other recipients are Taylor of Howard University, Nasire of Morehouse College, Bryant of Texas Southern University, and Destiney of Grambling State University. Their individual videos can be viewed here.

