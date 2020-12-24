New York AG subpoenas pro-Trump provocateurs in voter suppression plot

Letitia James wants Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl to drop dime on whoever funded their pro-Donald Trump robocall schemes.

The state of New York’s Attorney General’s office has subpoenaed two pro-Trump internet trolls in relation to a possible voter suppression scheme.

Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 58, have been subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James in relation to voter intimidation using a targeted robocall. Wohl and Burkman were already indicted in Ohio and Michigan, and the two have also been named in a federal civil suit in the Southern District of New York.

Jack Burkman (left) and Jacob Wohl (center) have been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James (right) in relation to a possible voter suppression scheme using a robocall. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

According to Salon, which obtained a copy of the subpoena, New York prosecutors are seeking information about “who funded the robocalls, including about the source of funds in the firm’s Bank of America account, as well as any relevant communications.”

According to the report, the calls, which went out to hundreds of thousands of potential voters, spread false information by telling recipients that mail-in election ballots could be used to “collect outstanding debt,” “track down old warrants” and “track people for mandatory vaccines.”

New York’s three subpoenas target Wohl, Burkman and consulting firm JM Burkman & Associates. Additionally, information is being sought about Project 1599, another of Burkman’s organizations, which has claimed credit for the calls.

A Los Angeles-based company confirmed to Salon that the men paid $2,000 to place the robocalls.

“Stay safe,” the call concludes, “and beware of vote by mail.”

Wohl and Burkman have been charged with felonies in Michigan and Ohio, claims that include “fraud, voter intimidation, bribery, and conspiracy.” The right-wing duo faces up to 42 years in prison if convicted.

“The right to vote is the most fundamental component of our nation’s democracy,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, whose district contains Cleveland, back in October. “These individuals clearly infringed upon that right in a blatant attempt to suppress votes and undermine the integrity of this election. These actions will not be tolerated. Anyone who interferes with others’ right to vote must be held accountable.”

The two were also sued by the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which alleges they violated the Ku Klux Klan Act with the robocalls. The act, which passed Congress in 1870, protects African American voter enfranchisement.

