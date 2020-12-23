Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie share family Christmas card

'This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.'

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their lovely family Christmas card showing the couple’s adorable 19-month-old son Archie, as well as their two dogs.

The card is an illustration of a photo taken by Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, according to PEOPLE. The image was shared online on Wednesday by Mayhew, Meghan’s animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card states.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce new partnership for Archewell foundation

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt December 23, 2020

In the card, Meghan and Harry wrote, “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

The royal couple are sharing their festive spirit a month after Meghan opened up about suffering a miscarriage in July, soon after moving into their new home in Montecito, California.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign exclusive podcast deal with Spotify

“After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp,” the former actress wrote in a New York Times essay in Novemebr. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

She added, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today.

Loading the player...

Share

