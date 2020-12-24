Meek Mill delivers toys, goods to 35 Philly families for Christmas

The rapper also donated a separate $30,000 and personally Facetimed with area folk, making many holiday wishes come true.

Meek Mill performs onstage during last year’s Grammy Awards at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Leaning into the spirit of the holiday season, on Wednesday, rapper-songwriter Meek Mill delivered Christmas toys and goods to dozens of families in Philadelphia.

Mill is using his platform to give back, so in partnership with the REFORM Alliance, PUMA, GoPuff and DocuVault, he and his Dreamchasers focused on 35 families that have been impacted by the broken justice system in Philadelphia, delivering some new clothes, toys and electronics.

Following the safety guidelines for COVID-19, he also personally Facetimed with the families as the deliveries were made, making many Christmas wishes come true with his kind act.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” said Mill.

“I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back,” he added, “especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

The various Christmas presents delivered around Philadelphia included MacBook Air laptops, iPads, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, baby clothes, Xbox Series X gaming consoles, gift cards and other toys.

Outside of the big day of drop-offs, Mill also donated a separate $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization “committed to keeping the spirit of the holidays for less fortunate families.” This generous donation certainly hits close to home for the rapper, as it will be used directly to purchase gifts for families from his former school, James G. Blaine Elementary.

This wasn’t the first time Mill took the time to help those in need in his hometown: He hosts an annual holiday toy giveaway every year in Philly at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center for over 3,000 area kids.

