Meek Mill welcomes newborn son on his birthday

Birthdays are typically a joyous occasion and this year Meek Mill has an extra reason to celebrate his latest trip around the sun. He and fashion designer girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed a baby boy on May 6, 2020, the rapper’s 33rd birthday.
READ MORE: Meek Mill and Michael Rubin link with Madonna to send masks to prisons
For the Philadelphia artist, the newborn makes three sons. Meek Mill has two older children, Rihmeek and Murad, from previous relationships. The infant is his girlfriend’s firstborn.
The couple was hesitant to confirm their romantic status, however, by December 2019, the pregnancy announcement was made public on Harris’ public Instagram.
The 30-year-old style star made the official announcement during her annual fashion show last winter. She uploaded a video on Instagram, showing her on the runway, sporting one of her collection’s tight-fitting jumpsuits, displaying her baby bump. In the caption she describes how she desired to announce her pregnancy with more than a baby bump photo, detailing her hardships during the first trimester.
“For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do,” Harris wrote in a fairly lengthy caption. “The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever.”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was so amazing. Being able to share my vision and my Journey over the past 7yrs and having my team execute it so perfectly brought me so much joy. Those of you that know me know how I feel about @milanodirouge and knows how I always tie what I’m going through at the time with my fashion show (2016 show I shared the journey of opening the store, 2017 I announced my move to la, 2018 I took all the hate & backlash I received and turned it into a positive message about self hate in the black community) and this year was no different. For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do. The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever. We planned this show in 6 weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all I’m so happy with the turn out. Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, customers and supporters meant so much to me and seeing y’all enjoy the show that we worked so hard on and your reaction to the poets, Ballerina’s, the video of my journey and the reveal of my pregnancy was priceless. Thank you all ❤️ As for the blogs, again those of you that know me know how private I am and know that I dont like being featured on gossip blogs, I’m not a celebrity. I’m just a hard working business woman that use my brand and platform to inspire others to make their dreams a reality, and to never give up on their dreams & that’s how I would like it to stay. I dont want to be apart of that negative blog world. I am a human being, I do not want to wake up to public statements about my private life. I want to continue to decide what i want to share on social and what I dont want to be shared and i have every right to…so Please respect that. Brand @milanodirouge Her @womanaireclub Hair extensions @grandluxextensions Hair @nyelamonetrance Makeup @tyshala Stylist @amiraavee
READ MORE: Meek Mill was ‘extremely sick’ around Christmas, possibly with coronavirus
On May 6, 2020, the day of birth, Harris uploaded a photo commemorating her boyfriend’s birthday. He, on the other hand, took to Twitter to gleefully share the news of the arrival of his son.
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” the “Going Bad” rapper wrote, finishing off the tweet with the red heart emoji.