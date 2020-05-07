Meek Mill welcomes newborn son on his birthday

The Philadelphia rapper welcomed his third son, his first with girlfriend Milan Harris.

Birthdays are typically a joyous occasion and this year Meek Mill has an extra reason to celebrate his latest trip around the sun. He and fashion designer girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed a baby boy on May 6, 2020, the rapper’s 33rd birthday.

For the Philadelphia artist, the newborn makes three sons. Meek Mill has two older children, Rihmeek and Murad, from previous relationships. The infant is his girlfriend’s firstborn.

The couple was hesitant to confirm their romantic status, however, by December 2019, the pregnancy announcement was made public on Harris’ public Instagram.

The 30-year-old style star made the official announcement during her annual fashion show last winter. She uploaded a video on Instagram, showing her on the runway, sporting one of her collection’s tight-fitting jumpsuits, displaying her baby bump. In the caption she describes how she desired to announce her pregnancy with more than a baby bump photo, detailing her hardships during the first trimester.

“For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do,” Harris wrote in a fairly lengthy caption. “The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever.”

On May 6, 2020, the day of birth, Harris uploaded a photo commemorating her boyfriend’s birthday. He, on the other hand, took to Twitter to gleefully share the news of the arrival of his son.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” the “Going Bad” rapper wrote, finishing off the tweet with the red heart emoji.