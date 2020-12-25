Warnock and Ossoff each raise over $100M in Georgia Senate runoffs

The two Democratic candidates brought in millions of dollars in a two-month period, passing their republican opponents.

Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have a financial lead over their Republican opponents in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

According to CNN, each candidate brought in more than $100 million in a two-month period as they hope to win the election. Warnock reported more than $103 million between October 15 and December 16 as opposed to Sen. Kelly Loeffler‘s $64 million. Ossoff raised a total of $106.8 million, compared to Sen. David Perdue‘s $68 million raised.

The outlet reported Ossoff aides confirmed he attracted over 1.4 million donors in two months. Almost 50% of both Warnock and Ossoff’s individual contributions came in small amounts of $200 or less.

The donations have been put to use by both candidates. Ossoff has spent $100 million in ad buys and future reservations, according to Kantar’s Campaign Media Analysis Group. Warnock has bought nearly $88 million in advertising space.

Republican outside groups have helped Loeffler and Perdue on the advertising frontier. Super PACs associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has bought more than $137 million in advertising. Loeffler has made use of her personal wealth in her campaign efforts, according to the news outlet.

Warnock and Loeffler each had more than $20 million in available cash to finish the race. Ossoff had about $17.5 million remaining and Perdue, $16 million, CNN reported.

“We’re going to spend whatever it takes to hold these seats. The feeling is, it’s all on the line here,” said Jack Pandol, spokesman for four political committees controlled by McConnell to the Los Angeles Times. “We’re just finding donors are incredibly dialed in to the necessity of protecting the Senate majority,” he said.

theGrio reported Rev. Warnock passed his opponent, Sen. Loeffler, in a recent poll of Georgia voters. According to the report, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by two points, tallying 47% of the votes for Loeffler and 49% for Warnock. In the same poll, Ossoff placed behind Perdue with his 48% of voters and 49%, respectively.

According to AP, President Donald Trump visited the Peach State to campaign for the Republican candidates for the vital senate seats. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have cosigned the Democratic candidates.

“The best thing he can do for the party is to talk about the importance of having a Republican Senate majority to project his policy legacy and to make sure the Democrats can’t reverse a lot of what he has put in place that Republicans support,” said Brian Robinson, a Republican’s political advisor, according to the news outlet.

Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers since the beginning of early voting. theGrio reported more than 1.1 million people had voted in the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections, and 24,000 people who did not vote in the November general election have cast ballots in the runoff in a record-breaking effort.

