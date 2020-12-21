Church leaders call out Loeffler for religious attacks on Warnock

Loeffler has accused Warnock of being a 'socialist' and a 'radical'

Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler are going head to head for a Senate seat in the Georgia runoffs, and both candidates are calling each other out.

Over the weekend, religious leaders from Colorado, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia sent a letter to Loeffler stating that her attacks on Warnock are also on the Black church, per AJC.

The letter reads:

“We call upon you, Kelly Loeffler, to cease your false attacks on Reverend Warnock’s social justice theological and faith traditions which visualizes a just and ardent world where love, fairness and equal justice under the law for marginalized people of all races is not only accepted as an authentic prophetic message in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, but also a central message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Throughout her campaign, Loeffler has accused Warnock of being a “socialist” and a “radical.” Various leaders are pushing back in support of the Reverend’s character, sharing nothing he represents supports her false claims.

The letter continues, “You characterized these campaigns as mobs and lawlessness but remained silent on the antics of the Proud Boys, and the Wolverine Watchmen, both far-right neo-fascist groups that engage in political violence, the latter of which attempted to kidnap the seated Governor of Michigan; an act for which 13 members have been indicted.”

According to the AP, Loeffler supports an unlikely lawsuit by Texas’s attorney general requesting electoral college votes be discarded in four states, including Georgia. She is considered to be aligned with President Donald Trump and has yet to acknowledge Joe Biden’s win as president.

Loeffler responded to the letter via Twitter and said:

“No one attacked the Black church. We simply exposed your record in your own words. Instead of playing the victim, start answering simple questions about what you’ve said and who you’ve associated yourself with. If you can’t — you shouldn’t be running for U.S. Senate.”

The stakes for this election are higher than usual because Democrats need to break a historical precedent to control the Senate. With elections just a few weeks away, officials declare the races are already too close to call.

