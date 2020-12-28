Alabama man kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve, tried to burn her remains

Ace Antonio Pierre Belcher is being held at Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 bail

An Alabama man was taken into custody after a tragedy occurred on Christmas Eve, leaving his girlfriend dead.

Ace Antonio Pierre Belcher is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Traci Melvin Wilemon, and was taken into custody on Friday. According to the Gadsden Times, he is being charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Altoona police found Wilemon, 50, dead at the residence the couple shared on the town’s 10th Street. Belcher called 911 around 7:58 p.m. on Thursday to say she was unresponsive on the floor.

He later confessed that she died after they had an argument that turned physical. He also confessed to attempting to burn her remains.

Belcher, 32, is being held at Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 in bonds.

Ace Antonio Pierre Belcher Image: Gadsden Times

This tragedy comes days after a young boy and his father were found dead inside their home.

As previously reported by theGrio, an Arizona man and his young son were found dead in their home recently. Police say it appears to be a murder/suicide.

On Dec. 19, the Tucson police department was called to do a wellness check when they discovered a 40-year-old man, Phillip Foye, and his 10-year-old son, Sebastian, dead. Officers believe the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself, per People.

“It is pretty traumatic especially around Christmas time,” says Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson police. “You have someone who hasn’t even started his life. It is tragic. The child was involved in youth sports and heavily involved in the community. It is just bad.”

