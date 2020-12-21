Arizona father and son,10, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Arizona police department went to the home around midnight after a 911 caller said the father was not responding to text messages or phone calls

An Arizona man and his young son were found dead in their home recently and police say it appears to be a murder/suicide.

On Dec. 19, the Tucson police department was called to do a wellness check when they discovered a 40-year-old man, Phillip Foye, and his 10-year-old son, Sebastian, dead. Officers believe the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself, per People.

“It is pretty traumatic especially around Christmas time,” says Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson police. “You have someone who hasn’t even started his life. It is tragic. The child was involved in youth sports and heavily involved in the community. It is just bad.”

Officers went to the home around midnight after a 911 caller said the father was not responding to text messages or phone calls. The police knocked and did not receive an answer.

“We treated it as barricade situation,” said Gradillas. “We were able to get our SWAT team in.”

Philip Foye and his son Sebastian have died in an apparent murder/suicide in Arizona.

Once police entered the house they found the victims with fatal gunshot wounds in separate parts of the home. An adult female who also lived at the residence was not present at the time.

“It looked like it happened recently around the time we got the phone call,” said Gradillas.

The tragedy comes on the heels of a Texas man taking the lives of his wife and two children, as recently reported by theGrio.

Bryan Richardson, 27, was found lying in bed with his wife and two children’s bodies when Copperas Cove police discovered them. According to KWTX News, Richardson is now being held on a $2.25M bond.

The children’s bodies were wrapped in blankets and comforters beside their mother, who has been identified as Kiera Michelle Ware.

They discovered Richardson covered in blood lying next to his slain family. He had what officers say appear to be three self-inflicted lacerations on his left arm. When they asked while he was being booked if he was worried about losing his wife, job, and children, Richardson responded, “I’ve already lost all of those.”

