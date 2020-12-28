California man shoots brother-in-law wearing a ‘rubberized’ Donald Trump mask

Gerald Jacinth, 75, is in custody for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother-in-law in his driveway.

Two elderly men in California had a weekend confrontation that ended in a shooting, the 77-year-old victim surviving his injuries and fully expected to recover.

The man’s estranged brother-in-law, Gerald Jacinth, allegedly walked up his driveway wearing a rubber mask of President Donald Trump, a white beard and a Santa Claus hat. He was carrying a small present-like box and a duffle bag.

An elderly man in California is in custody after allegedly shooting his brother-in-law disguised in a rubber mask of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“The victim did not recognize Jacinth so he asked if he could help him,” reads the official statement from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. “Jacinth held the present up and said he had a special delivery. Once closer, Jacinth tried to hand the present to the victim. The victim was reluctant to take the present and refused. There was an exchange of words, and then Jacinth raised the duffle bag and shot the victim one time. The victim turned around and tried to run into the house. As he was retreating, the victim was shot again.”

Jacinth, 75, fled the scene driving a black Dodge bearing an out-of-state license plate.

Donald Trump holds up a rubber mask of himself during a campaign rally in the Robarts Arena at the Sarasota Fairgrounds November 7, 2016 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rohnert Park Police officers arrived within one minute of the 11:20 a.m. reporting call, and Jacinth, making a U-turn in a quiet cul-de-sac, was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

“While searching the vehicle, the officers found a .380 handgun in a duffle bag,” the city’s statement contends. “They also located a rubberized over the head mask resembling Donald Trump, and a long white curly beard.”

The victim of the shooting has asked that his name not be released to the media. He was ultimately treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Rohnert Park authorities credited witnesses for administering life-saving measures.

The wife of the victim made the 911 call about the shooting early Saturday.

Jacinth also left a “suspicious package” in his brother-in-law’s driveway. Sonoma County Sheriff Explosive Ordinance team had to respond to decide if the box was safe. It was later determined that there was only a towel in the box.

He has been booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder.

Rohnert Park is 50 miles north of San Francisco, an area considered the heart of wine country and known for a dynamic arts community, a casino and engaging recreational activities.

The community of fewer than 45,000 residents has a notably low crime rate.

