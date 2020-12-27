Omarosa says Trump is having a ‘psychotic episode’ over election loss

The former Trump White House communications director said the outgoing president needs 'to realize it’s over for him.'

Former White House communications director Omarosa Manigault-Newman appeared on MSNBC with host Alex Witt on Saturday where she commented on President Donald Trump‘s behavior as a “psychotic episode.”

Witt commented on an Axios report published on Tuesday that Trump is lashing out to those closest to him since losing the presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden in November including Vice President Mike Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode. I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January,” Manigault-Newman said.

When asked about her experience working for Trump, she expressed her concern for those who remain at the White House.

In 2018, Omarosa Manigault-Newman released a tell-all book entitled Unhinged after being fired in December 2017 detailing her time working for the Trump administration.

“I really feel bad for those who are left because the reality is that Donald is going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself and the only ones left now are Mike Pence and Mark Meadows,” Omarosa said.

She believes that Pence will be on the “receiving end of Donald Trump’s wrath” and called his behavior “erratic, intense, and at many times makes absolutely no sense.”

The Daily Mail reports that Trump has reportedly pressured Pence — who will preside over the Jan. 6 Congress session to certify the election results — to say Biden’s victory is invalid. Legal experts say Pence has no authority and according to the Constitution, Pence will only be in charge of opening the certificates before the votes are counted.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Omarosa says Trump is most “unhinged” behind the doors of the Oval Office, speculating that he may have challenged Pence to “[utilize] his position as President of the Senate” in his claims of voter fraud.

“He probably sat there and made a case to Vice President Pence and the more Pence pushes back, the louder Donald gets, the crazier he gets with his requests, and then when he gets mad he just kicks you out and just stops speaking with you,” she said.

When Witt asked who has the power to stop Trump’s outbursts, she said no one but him.

“Donald needs to realize it’s over for him. And this is the first time in his life when he’s not able to buy himself out of a situation, lie himself out of a situation, manipulate himself out of a situation,” she added. “The American people have spoken.”

