Pro-Trump Lil Pump banned by JetBlue for refusing to wear mask

The rapper believes COVID is 'fake'

Lil Pump has been banned from flying with JetBlue after he allegedly refused to comply with their mask policy.

The incident reportedly occurred on a Saturday flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles. A rep from the airline tells TMZ that the rapper removed his face covering mid-flight and became verbally abusive with crew members when asked to put it back on. The captain’s report of Pump’s antics detail him sneezing and coughing into a blanket without a mask, the report states.

JetBlue claims Pump (born Gazzy Garcia) became so unruly that they called LAX Airport Police to tell them to be on standby once the flight landed — but he wasn’t arrested, according to the report.

Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020

Pump appeared to address the matter on social media, where he cussed out the airline in a since-deleted video.

“All 2020, 2021, I’m not wearing no mask,” the Trump-supporting rap star said in a video tweet posted by hip-hop platform DatPiff. “I don’t gotta wear no f—ing mask, bitch. Corona’s fake! Bye!”

“Lil Pump says Covid is fake and he’s not wearing a mask,” DatPiff captioned the seven-second clip.

The controversial artist was praised by Trump days before the Nov 3 election, only the president called him “Lil Pimp,” theGRIO reported.

“One of the big superstars of the world, Lil Pimp,” Trump said. He later corrected himself, saying, “Lil Pump. Does everybody know who he is?”

Pump told the assembled crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the time that he appreciates “everything” the president is doing. “You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing.”

“MAGA 2020,” he said. “Don’t forget that, and do not vote for ‘Sleepy Joe’ at all.”

The hip-hop star had threatened to “move the f**k out” of the country if Trump failed to win the election. No word yet on his departure date but late last month Pump released a song titled, “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin.”

