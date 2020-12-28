Walter Reed doctor who criticized Trump during COVID hospitalization is ousted

The doctor who criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to take a joy ride after contracting Covid-19 is speaking out.

Dr. James Phillips is the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center emergency room doctor who did not hold his tongue when Trump decided to have the secret service take him on a ride to see his supporters back in October.

Since criticizing Trump’s behavior, Phillips is no longer on the military hospital’s schedule, per The Wrap.

The original tweet, which has now been deleted, called out the president for being irresponsible.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Phillips tweeted. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

The doctor is the chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University but is a contract doctor at Walter Reed through GW Medical Faculty Associates. It is unclear why the doctor was taken off the schedule.

A media relations employee at George Washington University School of Medicine told CBS News the doctor is still on staff with them.

“While we cannot comment on the scheduling assignments of our providers, we can confirm that he continues to be employed at the GW Medical Faculty Associates,” said Lisa Anderson, assistant director of media relations.

Earlier this month, Walter Reed said the facility “provides requirements for contract positions,” per CBS. “Schedules are determined by the contractor. There was no decision made by anyone at WRNMMC to remove Dr. Phillips from the schedule.”

Image via George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

But despite the consequences, the doctor stands by his initial tweet

On Sunday he tweeted, “Today, I worked my final shift at Walter Reed ER. I will miss the patients and my military and civilian coworkers – they have been overwhelmingly supportive. I’m honored to have worked there and I look forward to new opportunities. I stand by my words, and I regret nothing.”

Today, I worked my final shift at Walter Reed ER. I will miss the patients and my military and civilian coworkers – they have been overwhelmingly supportive. I’m honored to have worked there and I look forward to new opportunities. I stand by my words, and I regret nothing. — James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) December 28, 2020

Phillips has since received a ton of support from people online, highlighting his integrity and praising him for not backing down.

