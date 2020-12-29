Beyoncé gifts ‘her girls’ with 2020 necklaces: ‘Hilarious and deeply sentimental’

The singer's cousin took to Instagram to share the special gift

Even international music icons like Beyoncé have had enough of 2020. According to her cousin’s Instagram post, Beyoncé gifted “her girls” with 2020 necklaces, and it’s genuinely a mood.

The cheeky gift was seen on Angie Beyince’s Instagram on Monday. The post is a picture of a necklace that reads “2020” that happens to be in the shape of a middle finger gesture. The cheeky gift certainly highlights Queen Bey’s sense of humor during this unprecedented time.

Beyonce is pictured at the 2020 BET Awards. (Credit: Twitter/BET)

Beyince captioned the picture with gratitude for the gift, writing, “@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. “🖕2020 “ It’s a hand with the middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental.”

The singer’s cousin continued her caption by reiterating the rollercoaster that this year has been, while positively looking forward to 2021, writing, “2020 has had ups and downs but overall its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully, 2021 is good to the world 🌎 🙏 #nye #beyonce.”

While 2020 certainly has been a whirlwind for many people, Beyoncé seems to have had one of the most significant years of her career. July marked the premiere of her Disney Plus film, Black is King, which gained rave reviews from critics.

Read More: Beyoncé presents Chloe x Halle with Billboard Rising Star Award

Her hit single “Black Parade” from the film also took the world by storm. With a surprise release on the evening of Juneteenth, proceeds from “Black Parade” went straight to BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund. The celebration certainly didn’t stop there, as Black Parade was recently nominated for four Grammy awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The singer was also nominated for Best Music Film for Black is King, along with “Brown Skin Girl,” which was nominated for Best Music Video.

