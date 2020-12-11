Beyoncé presents Chloe x Halle with Billboard Rising Star Award

The singing sister duo was given the award by their mentor who signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment

Loading the player...

Last night Beyoncé presented Chloe x Halle with the Billboard Rising Star Award, and if her video message to the sisters was any indication, she (like the rest of the world) is loving watching the sister act evolve.

Read More: Chloe x Halle to perform, Tiffany Haddish to present at ‘People’s Choice Awards’

Last night was the Billboard Women in Music event, which was established to “recognize extraordinary women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their hard work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field.”

Chloe x Halle, whose Grammy-nominated 2020 album Ungodly Hour has been heralded among the best albums of the year, was honored with the Billboard Rising Star Award and even got a surprise message from their mentor, Beyoncé.

In the video, Beyoncé gushed over how proud she is of “her girls.” She shared, “Ladies, I am so, so proud of you. You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter, and I’ll always love you.”

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The duo, born Chloe and Halle Bailey, also star on the Freefrom show Grown-ish with Yara Shahidi. In their acceptance speech, they thanked everyone who has supported them, from their fans, their team (Parkwood and Columbia), and to their family.

Halle gushes, “None of this happens without family. They are our foundation.” They even highlighted their little brother, Branson, as their “A&R, photographer, creative director, social media man, and more.”

Beyonce is pictured at the 2020 BET Awards. (Credit: Twitter/BET)

They rounded out their speech by thanking Queen Bey herself. They explained, “She saw something in us both, two young Black girls with short little locs, passionately singing their hearts out at home for the world to see. So we just want to say thank you, Beyoncé, for being you, and believing in the power of lifting up the young. We love you.”

Read More: Beyoncé falls for beautiful cover by young fans Chloe and Halle Bailey

The musical duo also performed “Baby Girl,” with Chloe on the piano and Halle on the guitar. “Baby Girl” celebrates “the girls all around the world” and was a highlight of the star-studded night that included appearances from Cardi B and J. Lo, who accepted the Icon Award.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

